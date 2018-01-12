Medical issue with Delta crew member forces flight to be diverted to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Delta airplane has been diverted to Eisenhower National Airport after a crew member suffered from some sort of medical issue.

According to Victor White, Director of the Wichita Airport Authority, Delta flight 2924 traveling from Salt Lake City to Nashville had to make an unexpected landing shortly before 6:00 p.m.

The aircraft was carrying 148 passengers and a crew of six.

Airport authorities say a new plane is expected to arrive at the airport shortly. That plane will have a fresh crew on board and will leave Wichita for Nashville as soon as possible.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed an EMS crew was dispatched to the airport around 5:56 p.m.

Delta Airlines released the following statement:

“Delta flight #2924 made an unscheduled stop in Wichita due to a medical issue onboard. Due to crew duty limitations, the flight will remain in Wichita overnight and will continue to Nashville in the morning.”

