Man killed after argument at west Topeka motel

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a Topeka motel.

Police Lt. Jennifer Cross said in a news release that the shooting happened late Thursday at the Best Western in west Topeka. Cross said 31-year old Jesse McFall was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Cross said the shooting followed an argument and that the people involved knew each other.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.