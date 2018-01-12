Kansas woman dies after being hit by her car after crash

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old Olathe woman died when she was hit by her own car after it was struck by an another driver.

The patrol says Kendyl Walter was involved in an accident on Interstate 35 in Olathe Thursday evening, leaving her car disabled in the interstate.

The patrol says a 59-year-old Overland Park man hit her car, which spun and hit Walter while she was standing near the highway.

Walter died at the scene.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.