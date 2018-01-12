Kansas woman dies after being hit by her car after crash

By Published: Updated:
Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old Olathe woman died when she was hit by her own car after it was struck by an another driver.

The patrol says Kendyl Walter was involved in an accident on Interstate 35 in Olathe Thursday evening, leaving her car disabled in the interstate.

The patrol says a 59-year-old Overland Park man hit her car, which spun and hit Walter while she was standing near the highway.

Walter died at the scene.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s