Josh Robertson, Wingnuts president and GM is stepping down

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wingnuts announced Friday that President and General Manager Josh Robertson will be stepping down from his role with the team, effective immediately. Current Assistant General Manager Brian Turner will replace Robertson as General Manager, while team owner Nate Robertson will assume the role of President.

Robertson, 42, has served as a pillar of the Wichita baseball community for nearly two decades. The native Wichitan has not only led the Wingnuts front office since the franchise’s inception in 2008, but also spent eight seasons as the Assistant General Manager and one as Co-General Manager for the now-defunct Wichita Wranglers.

Robertson will continue to have input regarding the Wingnuts roster, serving as a special advisor to the general manager.

The 11th season of Wingnuts baseball and the club’s pursuit of an eighth consecutive division title kicks off with a three-game home series against the Kansas City T-Bones, beginning on Friday, May 18. For information on season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Wingnuts main office at (316) 264-NUTS, or visit the Wingnuts official website at http://www.wichitawingnuts.com.

