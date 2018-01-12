Josh Robertson, Wingnuts president and GM is stepping down

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wingnuts announced Friday that President and General Manager Josh Robertson will be stepping down from his role with the team, effective immediately. Current Assistant General Manager Brian Turner will replace Robertson as General Manager, while team owner Nate Robertson will assume the role of President.

Robertson, 42, has served as a pillar of the Wichita baseball community for nearly two decades. The native Wichitan has not only led the Wingnuts front office since the franchise’s inception in 2008, but also spent eight seasons as the Assistant General Manager and one as Co-General Manager for the now-defunct Wichita Wranglers.

Robertson will continue to have input regarding the Wingnuts roster, serving as a special advisor to the general manager.

The 11th season of Wingnuts baseball and the club’s pursuit of an eighth consecutive division title kicks off with a three-game home series against the Kansas City T-Bones, beginning on Friday, May 18. For information on season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Wingnuts main office at (316) 264-NUTS, or visit the Wingnuts official website at http://www.wichitawingnuts.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s