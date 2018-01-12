Ice cream bars recalled over listeria concerns

By Published: Updated:
Ice Cream bar recall

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration wants you to check your freezer for ice cream bars being recalled over listeria concerns.

Fieldbrook Foods corporation is recalling its orange cream bars and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars sold at several retailers, including: Kroger, Aldi and the Dollar Tree.

The FDA says the ice cream bars were sold under several store and name brands and could contain listeria.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

If you bought the bars, return them to your place of purchase for a full refund.

You can also click here for a full list of stores and affected brands.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s