Ice cream bars recalled over listeria concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration wants you to check your freezer for ice cream bars being recalled over listeria concerns.

Fieldbrook Foods corporation is recalling its orange cream bars and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars sold at several retailers, including: Kroger, Aldi and the Dollar Tree.

The FDA says the ice cream bars were sold under several store and name brands and could contain listeria.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

If you bought the bars, return them to your place of purchase for a full refund.

You can also click here for a full list of stores and affected brands.

