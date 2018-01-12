Friday basketball highlights and scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a wild Friday of high school hoops, complete with rivalry nailbiters, league bragging rights, and blowout wins.
The McPherson Bullpups got a big road sweep of Andale, while the City League finished with four straight wins at the GWAL-AVCTL Challenge. Here are some highlights and scores from around the state:
Abilene 62, Clay Center 48
Augusta 35, Wellington 26
Basehor-Linwood 44, KC Turner 42
Baxter Springs 58, Neodesha 40
Beloit 56, Minneapolis 40
Bonner Springs 73, KC Piper 61
Buhler 44, Great Bend 36
Burrton 63, Attica 52
BV West 49, Mill Valley 47
Caney Valley 83, Fredonia 33
Central Plains 80, Victoria 27
Chanute 54, Parsons 35
Chaparral 68, Garden Plain 65
Cheney 58, Belle Plaine 37
Cherryvale 61, Humboldt 54
Circle 68, Clearwater 53
Concordia 62, Chapman 55
Crest 55, Altoona-Midway 24
DeSoto 65, Louisburg 48
Dodge City 76, Liberal 68
El Dorado 54, Mulvane 42
Ellis 56, Hill City 40
Elyria Christian 53, Goessel 29
Emporia 61, Junction City 51
Eudora 45, Ottawa 31
Fort Scott 70, Independence 57
Frontenac 63, St. Paul 33
Galena 62, Uniontown 14
Goddard-Eisenhower 57, Andover Central 44
Hays 82, Garden City 53
Hays-TMP-Marian 75, Smith Center 42
Hillsboro 63, Haven 53
Holcomb 66, Colby 41
Holton 44, Hiawatha 39
Hugoton 67, Scott City 65
Hutchinson Central Christian 69, Stafford 46
Jefferson West 58, Perry-Lecompton 53
KC Schlagle 73, Atchison 44
KC Wyandotte 59, KC Washington 57
Kingman 67, Smoky Valley 61
Kiowa County 51, Kinsley 46
La Crosse 39, Otis-Bison 38
Labette County 55, Coffeyville 48
Lawrence 72, SM North 64
Lawrence Free State 56, Olathe Northwest 50
Lyons 34, Nickerson 32
Macksville 54, Ellinwood 26
Maize 52, Salina Central 29
Manhattan 69, Topeka West 43
Maranatha Academy 82, Pleasant Ridge 46
Marmaton Valley 65, Pleasanton 54
McLouth 60, Valley Falls 35
McPherson 36, Andale 34
Medicine Lodge 51, Douglass 46
Ness City 60, Trego 32
Oakley 65, Stockton 34
Olathe East 79, Gardner-Edgerton 70
Pittsburg 66, Girard 51
Pittsburg Colgan 70, Neosho, Mo. 62
Pratt 49, Larned 42
Pratt Skyline 56, Fairfield 37
Rawlins County 56, Greeley County 32
Riverside 45, Atchison County 38
Rock Creek 65, Wabaunsee 29
Sabetha 68, Royal Valley 44
Salina Sacred Heart 62, Ellsworth 47
Sedan 79, Oswego 19
Sedgwick 68, Moundridge 52
SM Northwest 54, SM East 51
Solomon 65, Canton-Galva 34
South Gray 80, Ashland 38
Southeast Saline 69, Republic County 53
Spring Hill 44, Baldwin 33
St. Francis 49, Dighton 47
St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Bishop Miege 51
Sterling 74, Remington 37
Topeka Seaman 62, Topeka Hayden 47
Udall 44, Flinthills 31
Ulysses 54, Goodland 53
Washburn Rural 52, Shawnee Heights 26
Wellsville 66, Iola 31
West Elk 78, South Haven 39
Yates Center 71, Jayhawk Linn 61
|AVCTL – GWAL Challenge
Hutchinson 67, Wichita West 59
Wichita Bishop Carroll 56, Arkansas City 53
Wichita South 80, Derby 68
|Northern Plains League Tournament
|Play-In
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 58, Natoma 31
Lakeside 53, Chase 25
Pike Valley 52, Tescott 27
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 47, Lincoln 23
Wilson 51, Thunder Ridge 44
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Andover Central 53, Goddard-Eisenhower 43
Atchison County 63, Riverside 26
Augusta 35, Wellington 26
Baldwin 61, Spring Hill 44
Basehor-Linwood 53, KC Turner 26
Beloit 47, Minneapolis 37
BV Southwest 54, St. James Academy 43
Canton-Galva 57, Solomon 18
Central Plains 95, Victoria 29
Chanute 54, Parsons 35
Cheney 71, Belle Plaine 17
Cherryvale 36, Humboldt 32
Cheylin 52, Wheatland-Grinnell 47
Cimarron 33, Syracuse 7
Circle 60, Clearwater 17
Clay Center 60, Abilene 55
Colby 43, Holcomb 39
Council Grove 49, West Franklin 35
DeSoto 54, Louisburg 40
El Dorado 34, Mulvane 22
Ellsworth 62, Salina Sacred Heart 39
Emporia 54, Junction City 31
Eudora 40, Ottawa 30
Eureka 66, Erie 61
Fairfield 45, Pratt Skyline 36
Fredonia 46, Caney Valley 36
Galena 62, Uniontown 14
Garden Plain 50, Chaparral 18
Goessel 45, Elyria Christian 28
Golden Plains 66, Western Plains-Healy 19
Great Bend 52, Buhler 38
Haven 59, Hillsboro 41
Hays 54, Garden City 34
Hays-TMP-Marian 55, Smith Center 41
Heritage Christian 59, University Academy, Mo. 50
Hill City 61, Ellis 36
Holton 58, Hiawatha 18
Hoxie 52, Oberlin-Decatur 20
Hutchinson Central Christian 38, Stafford 31
Hutchinson Trinity 44, Inman 40
Independence 47, Fort Scott 45
Jefferson North 61, Oskaloosa 30
Jefferson West 55, Perry-Lecompton 16
KC Piper 59, Bonner Springs 20
KC Schlagle 68, Atchison 41
KC Sumner 86, KC Harmon 5
Kingman 57, Smoky Valley 31
Labette County 74, Coffeyville 26
Lansing 48, Tonganoxie 31
Lawrence 62, SM North 30
Liberal 47, Dodge City 27
Little River 50, Herington 32
Macksville 41, Ellinwood 30
Madison/Hamilton 31, Southern Coffey 21
Manhattan 47, Topeka West 23
Marion 35, Bennington 25
McPherson 50, Andale 46
Medicine Lodge 41, Douglass 31
Nickerson 60, Lyons 50
Northern Valley 68, Palco 41
Olathe East 58, Gardner-Edgerton 44
Olathe North 42, Leavenworth 25
Olathe Northwest 60, Lawrence Free State 50
Osage City 43, Lyndon 38, OT
Osawatomie 48, Prairie View 39
Otis-Bison 41, La Crosse 31
Oxford 40, Cedar Vale/Dexter 32
Pawnee Heights 49, Satanta 37
Phillipsburg 54, Norton 49
Pittsburg 56, Girard 25
Pleasant Ridge 60, Maranatha Academy 28
Pleasanton 41, Marmaton Valley 11
Pratt 37, Larned 23
Pretty Prairie 36, Norwich 23
Republic County 55, Southeast Saline 43
Rolla 42, Deerfield 27
Royal Valley 41, Sabetha 33
Rural Vista 59, Centre 33
Salina Central 49, Maize 45, OT
Scott City 50, Hugoton 41
Sedan 57, Oswego 32
SM Northwest 63, SM East 37
SM South 57, Olathe West 50
South Barber 29, Cunningham 18
South Central 72, Ingalls 40
South Gray 58, Ashland 18
St. Paul 48, Frontenac 44
St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Bishop Miege 51
Stockton 56, Oakley 46
Sublette 47, Southwestern Hts. 29
Trego 55, Ness City 26
Triplains-Brewster 53, Logan 41
Udall 64, Flinthills 47
Ulysses 52, Goodland 22
Valley Falls 62, McLouth 9
Wabaunsee 50, Rock Creek 27
Washburn Rural 58, Shawnee Heights 25
Wellsville 66, Iola 31
West Elk 46, South Haven 45
Wichita Independent 47, Wichita Trinity 39
Yates Center 51, Jayhawk Linn 44
|AVCTL – GWAL Challenge
Arkansas City 54, Wichita West 38
Kapaun Mount Carmel 64, Andover 44
Wichita East 34, Goddard 29
|Northern Plains League Tournament
|Play-In
Chase 37, Lincoln 19
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 40, Pike Valley 37
Lakeside 46, Rock Hills 24
Osborne 56, Tescott 25
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 58, Natoma 24