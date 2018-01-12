Friday basketball highlights and scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a wild Friday of high school hoops, complete with rivalry nailbiters, league bragging rights, and blowout wins.

The McPherson Bullpups got a big road sweep of Andale, while the City League finished with four straight wins at the GWAL-AVCTL Challenge. Here are some highlights and scores from around the state:

Abilene 62, Clay Center 48

Augusta 35, Wellington 26

Basehor-Linwood 44, KC Turner 42

Baxter Springs 58, Neodesha 40

Beloit 56, Minneapolis 40

Bonner Springs 73, KC Piper 61

Buhler 44, Great Bend 36

Burrton 63, Attica 52

BV West 49, Mill Valley 47

Caney Valley 83, Fredonia 33

Central Plains 80, Victoria 27

Chanute 54, Parsons 35

Chaparral 68, Garden Plain 65

Cheney 58, Belle Plaine 37

Cherryvale 61, Humboldt 54

Circle 68, Clearwater 53

Concordia 62, Chapman 55

Crest 55, Altoona-Midway 24

DeSoto 65, Louisburg 48

Dodge City 76, Liberal 68

El Dorado 54, Mulvane 42

Ellis 56, Hill City 40

Elyria Christian 53, Goessel 29

Emporia 61, Junction City 51

Eudora 45, Ottawa 31

Fort Scott 70, Independence 57

Frontenac 63, St. Paul 33

Galena 62, Uniontown 14

Goddard-Eisenhower 57, Andover Central 44

Hays 82, Garden City 53

Hays-TMP-Marian 75, Smith Center 42

Hillsboro 63, Haven 53

Holcomb 66, Colby 41

Holton 44, Hiawatha 39

Hugoton 67, Scott City 65

Hutchinson Central Christian 69, Stafford 46

Jefferson West 58, Perry-Lecompton 53

KC Schlagle 73, Atchison 44

KC Wyandotte 59, KC Washington 57

Kingman 67, Smoky Valley 61

Kiowa County 51, Kinsley 46

La Crosse 39, Otis-Bison 38

Labette County 55, Coffeyville 48

Lawrence 72, SM North 64

Lawrence Free State 56, Olathe Northwest 50

Lyons 34, Nickerson 32

Macksville 54, Ellinwood 26

Maize 52, Salina Central 29

Manhattan 69, Topeka West 43

Maranatha Academy 82, Pleasant Ridge 46

Marmaton Valley 65, Pleasanton 54

McLouth 60, Valley Falls 35

McPherson 36, Andale 34

Medicine Lodge 51, Douglass 46

Ness City 60, Trego 32

Oakley 65, Stockton 34

Olathe East 79, Gardner-Edgerton 70

Pittsburg 66, Girard 51

Pittsburg Colgan 70, Neosho, Mo. 62

Pratt 49, Larned 42

Pratt Skyline 56, Fairfield 37

Rawlins County 56, Greeley County 32

Riverside 45, Atchison County 38

Rock Creek 65, Wabaunsee 29

Sabetha 68, Royal Valley 44

Salina Sacred Heart 62, Ellsworth 47

Sedan 79, Oswego 19

Sedgwick 68, Moundridge 52

SM Northwest 54, SM East 51

Solomon 65, Canton-Galva 34

South Gray 80, Ashland 38

Southeast Saline 69, Republic County 53

Spring Hill 44, Baldwin 33

St. Francis 49, Dighton 47

St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Bishop Miege 51

Sterling 74, Remington 37

Topeka Seaman 62, Topeka Hayden 47

Udall 44, Flinthills 31

Ulysses 54, Goodland 53

Washburn Rural 52, Shawnee Heights 26

Wellsville 66, Iola 31

West Elk 78, South Haven 39

Yates Center 71, Jayhawk Linn 61

AVCTL – GWAL Challenge

Hutchinson 67, Wichita West 59

Wichita Bishop Carroll 56, Arkansas City 53

Wichita South 80, Derby 68

Northern Plains League Tournament Play-In

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 58, Natoma 31

Lakeside 53, Chase 25

Pike Valley 52, Tescott 27

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 47, Lincoln 23

Wilson 51, Thunder Ridge 44

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Andover Central 53, Goddard-Eisenhower 43

Atchison County 63, Riverside 26

Augusta 35, Wellington 26

Baldwin 61, Spring Hill 44

Basehor-Linwood 53, KC Turner 26

Beloit 47, Minneapolis 37

BV Southwest 54, St. James Academy 43

Canton-Galva 57, Solomon 18

Central Plains 95, Victoria 29

Chanute 54, Parsons 35

Cheney 71, Belle Plaine 17

Cherryvale 36, Humboldt 32

Cheylin 52, Wheatland-Grinnell 47

Cimarron 33, Syracuse 7

Circle 60, Clearwater 17

Clay Center 60, Abilene 55

Colby 43, Holcomb 39

Council Grove 49, West Franklin 35

DeSoto 54, Louisburg 40

El Dorado 34, Mulvane 22

Ellsworth 62, Salina Sacred Heart 39

Emporia 54, Junction City 31

Eudora 40, Ottawa 30

Eureka 66, Erie 61

Fairfield 45, Pratt Skyline 36

Fredonia 46, Caney Valley 36

Galena 62, Uniontown 14

Garden Plain 50, Chaparral 18

Goessel 45, Elyria Christian 28

Golden Plains 66, Western Plains-Healy 19

Great Bend 52, Buhler 38

Haven 59, Hillsboro 41

Hays 54, Garden City 34

Hays-TMP-Marian 55, Smith Center 41

Heritage Christian 59, University Academy, Mo. 50

Hill City 61, Ellis 36

Holton 58, Hiawatha 18

Hoxie 52, Oberlin-Decatur 20

Hutchinson Central Christian 38, Stafford 31

Hutchinson Trinity 44, Inman 40

Independence 47, Fort Scott 45

Jefferson North 61, Oskaloosa 30

Jefferson West 55, Perry-Lecompton 16

KC Piper 59, Bonner Springs 20

KC Schlagle 68, Atchison 41

KC Sumner 86, KC Harmon 5

Kingman 57, Smoky Valley 31

Labette County 74, Coffeyville 26

Lansing 48, Tonganoxie 31

Lawrence 62, SM North 30

Liberal 47, Dodge City 27

Little River 50, Herington 32

Macksville 41, Ellinwood 30

Madison/Hamilton 31, Southern Coffey 21

Manhattan 47, Topeka West 23

Marion 35, Bennington 25

McPherson 50, Andale 46

Medicine Lodge 41, Douglass 31

Nickerson 60, Lyons 50

Northern Valley 68, Palco 41

Olathe East 58, Gardner-Edgerton 44

Olathe North 42, Leavenworth 25

Olathe Northwest 60, Lawrence Free State 50

Osage City 43, Lyndon 38, OT

Osawatomie 48, Prairie View 39

Otis-Bison 41, La Crosse 31

Oxford 40, Cedar Vale/Dexter 32

Pawnee Heights 49, Satanta 37

Phillipsburg 54, Norton 49

Pittsburg 56, Girard 25

Pleasant Ridge 60, Maranatha Academy 28

Pleasanton 41, Marmaton Valley 11

Pratt 37, Larned 23

Pretty Prairie 36, Norwich 23

Republic County 55, Southeast Saline 43

Rolla 42, Deerfield 27

Royal Valley 41, Sabetha 33

Rural Vista 59, Centre 33

Salina Central 49, Maize 45, OT

Scott City 50, Hugoton 41

Sedan 57, Oswego 32

SM Northwest 63, SM East 37

SM South 57, Olathe West 50

South Barber 29, Cunningham 18

South Central 72, Ingalls 40

South Gray 58, Ashland 18

St. Paul 48, Frontenac 44

St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Bishop Miege 51

Stockton 56, Oakley 46

Sublette 47, Southwestern Hts. 29

Trego 55, Ness City 26

Triplains-Brewster 53, Logan 41

Udall 64, Flinthills 47

Ulysses 52, Goodland 22

Valley Falls 62, McLouth 9

Wabaunsee 50, Rock Creek 27

Washburn Rural 58, Shawnee Heights 25

Wellsville 66, Iola 31

West Elk 46, South Haven 45

Wichita Independent 47, Wichita Trinity 39

Yates Center 51, Jayhawk Linn 44

AVCTL – GWAL Challenge

Arkansas City 54, Wichita West 38

Kapaun Mount Carmel 64, Andover 44

Wichita East 34, Goddard 29

Northern Plains League Tournament Play-In

Chase 37, Lincoln 19

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 40, Pike Valley 37

Lakeside 46, Rock Hills 24

Osborne 56, Tescott 25

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 58, Natoma 24