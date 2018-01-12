Eric Clapton reveals he is going deaf

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) – In an interview with BBC Radio, Eric Clapton has revealed he is going deaf.

The 72-year-old singer told BBC Radio 2, “I’m still going to work, I’m doing a few gigs, I’m doing a show in Hyde Park in July. You know, the only thing I’m concerned with now is being in my 70s and being able to be proficient.”

“I mean, I’m going deaf, I’ve got tinnitus, my hands just about work,” he said. “I mean, I’m hoping that people will come along and see me just because, or maybe more than because I’m a curiosity. It’s amazing to myself that I’m still here.”

According to the American Tinnitus Association, tinnitus is the perception of sound when no actual noise is present. It can present itself as a buzzing, hissing, whistling, swooshing or clicking.

Over 50 million Americans experience some form of tinnitus, according to the ATA.

Eric Clapton is the only three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, honored as a member of the Yardbirds, as a member of Cream, and as a solo artist. He is considered to be one of the greatest guitar players of all time.