Drunken driver who killed Johnson County deputy sentenced

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – A drunken driver who killed a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy will spend years in prison and then be deported.

The Kansas City Star reports 39-year-old Adrian Espinosa-Flores was sentenced Friday to 12.5 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed.

Prosecutors say Espinosa-Flores was driving a pickup truck that hit Master Deputy Brandon Collins’ patrol car in Overland Park in September 2016. The patrol vehicle was pushed into a vehicle Collins had pulled over. A fire broke out and three people in the vehicle were injured.

Espinosa-Flores pleaded guilty in October to reckless second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery.

Tests found his blood-alcohol content after the wreck was .160, twice the legal limit in Kansas.

Espinosa-Flores was in the country illegally and will be deported after prison.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.