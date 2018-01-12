Drunken driver who killed Johnson County deputy sentenced

Master Deputy Brandon Collins (Courtesy: KSHB TV)

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – A drunken driver who killed a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy will spend years in prison and then be deported.

The Kansas City Star reports 39-year-old Adrian Espinosa-Flores was sentenced Friday to 12.5 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed.

Prosecutors say Espinosa-Flores was driving a pickup truck that hit Master Deputy Brandon Collins’ patrol car in Overland Park in September 2016. The patrol vehicle was pushed into a vehicle Collins had pulled over. A fire broke out and three people in the vehicle were injured.

Espinosa-Flores pleaded guilty in October to reckless second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery.

Tests found his blood-alcohol content after the wreck was .160, twice the legal limit in Kansas.

Espinosa-Flores was in the country illegally and will be deported after prison.

