Dodge City man killed in Kingman County crash

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Dodge City man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Kingman County.

According to Kingman County Sheriff Randy Hill, a report of a vehicle overturned on NE 50 St. just west of NE 40 Ave. in Kingman County came in around 10:42 a.m.

Deputies found the vehicle overturned in a ditch. The only occupant, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle was pulling a fuel trailer. No fuel leaked from the trailer.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ryan Michael Hixon, 36, of Dodge City. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

