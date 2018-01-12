Authorities searching for man who stole gift cards, iPhone

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are searching for the suspect above who smashed a glass door to Buffet City in late December and then smashed the glass on the “claw” game machine and stole Visa and Subway gift cards. He was driving a dark-colored van.

The same suspect went inside the Metro PCS store in the 2500 block of S. Seneca and stole an iPhone 8+. The manager tracked the phone to the Walmart parking lot in the 6100 block of W. Kellogg where the van, phone, and some of the gift cards were recovered. The identity of the suspect is still unknown.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111. You can also submit a tip from any PC or mobile browser by going to wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com/.

If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name.

