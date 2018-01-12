Attorney for the family of Andrew Finch blames WPD, not prank caller

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The attorney representing the family of a man who is the victim of a swatting prank call says the family is seeking justice.

“Mr. Barriss didn’t shoot Andy Finch. An officer within the Wichita Police Department shot Andy Finch,” says Civil Rights Attorney Andrew M. Stroth, who is representing the Finch family.

Stroth adds, “The Wichita Police Department bears responsibility for the use of excessive, reckless, unreasonable and lethal force.”

Shortly after Barriss’s proceedings, District Attorney Marc Bennett, addressed the media.

Since the shooting the officers name has been kept under wraps and no information has been released from the DA’s office.

Only that the officer is on paid administrative leave.

Bennett says, “Once I review that entirely and make a determination that will be made public, either through charges or through the press conference like I normally do.”

Stroth says while they do want to see Barriss held responsible for allegedly making the swatting phone call, he adds, Barriss did not pull the trigger.

“Two young children lost their father because of the unjustified actions of a Wichita police officer. How can you in America in 2017 open your door and get shot and killed by an officer of the law?”