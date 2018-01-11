Winter storm keeps public works and KDOT crews busy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The winter storm did not bring a lot of snow to Kansas, but it created a lot of problems for drivers.

The Highway Patrol says it worked 30 crashes in a seven hour time period this morning. The roads were bad enough

More than seven dozen schools, businesses and organizations closed or canceled events today.

The public works team is still out trying to clean-up roads around Wichita. And with temperatures dropping tonight, officials say it’s still important to take your time getting around.

Ice and leftover sleet on the roads made driving difficult in Wichita and other parts of the state.

Jamaal Anderson says he wasn’t able to make it to work but is getting around easier now.

“The back roads are bad, the main streets is actually getting better,” said Jamaal Anderson, Wichita.

It’s because of drivers like Keith Kruse, who has been out since early Thursday dropping salt and sand on the roads.

He says they’re likely to continue driving through town tonight.

“See what we need and then get us called in and off we go,” said Keith Kruse, Traffic Maintenance.

Kruse says the conditions were a refresher for their team with this being the first winter weather of the year.

Although they got a good head start, the public works director says people behind the wheel need to continue to drive with caution.

“We want people to be very careful and cautious because roads that may with traffic on it and with the salt sand on it, may be in pretty good condition, the next morning or over at night we could see some re-freezing conditions, so we ask everybody to exercise caution,” said Alan King, Director of Public Works and Utilities.

Interstate and highway roads were also treated early Thursday to help drivers stay safe.

“Our crews got out pretty early this morning, most of them I think were out by five or five thirty, and we were putting down material in areas that needed it,” said Deb Gruver, Public Affairs KDOT

Gruver says the sun has helped and expect DOT drivers will be able to go home tonight.

She says if conditions are still poor in your area to not go out if you don’t have to.

And if on the roads don’t drive too close to plows or trucks and be aware of your surroundings.