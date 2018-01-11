Wichita couple claims $1 million Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita couple has claimed the $1 million top prize for the 2017 Holiday Millionaire Raffle. The lucky winner, who wished to remain anonymous, didn’t check their raffle tickets until Saturday, January 6.

“When the clerk scanned the ticket, she asked me to step behind the counter to look at the screen. I thought something was wrong, it never crossed my mind that I maybe won something big!” said the winner.

“When it finally hit me what had happened, I started shaking and crying. I was at the gas station with my sister, who was just as excited as I was. I signed the back of the ticket and we drove home. My spouse and I put the ticket into a fireproof safe and then called our financial advisor to start planning out our next steps!” the winner added.

The couple says they plan to put the majority of the winnings towards strengthening their future financial security. They’re also going to use some of the winnings towards their daughter’s upcoming wedding, and for some family fun time this summer.

Lucky ticket number 071931 was sold at Kwik Shop 790 on 3750 North Maize Road in Wichita. There are still 26 big prizes unclaimed in the 2017 Holiday Millionaire Raffle, including two $100,000 prizes and two $25,000 prizes.

