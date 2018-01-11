Walmart is abruptly closing Sam’s Club stores and laying off thousands of workers

Walmart is closing 63 Sam’s Club stores across the US, the company told Business Insider.

In some cases, employees were not informed of the closures prior to showing up to work on Thursday. Many learned that their store would be closing when they found the store’s doors locked and a notice announcing the closure.

Sam’s Club offered an explanation for the closures on Twitter, saying, “After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

Ten of the affected stores will be turned into ecommerce distribution centers, and employees of those stores will have the opportunity to reapply for positions at those locations, a Walmart official said.

Locally, we checked stores in the KSN viewing area. All remained opened.

