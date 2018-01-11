Swatting suspect released to authorities in Kansas

By Published: Updated:
Tyler Barriss (Courtesy City of Glendale, California)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tyler Barriss, the man suspected of making a swatting call last month that led to the fatal police shooting of Andrew Finch, is on his way to Kansas.

Barriss, 25, was held without bail after waiving his right to an extradition hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court. According to jail records, Barriss was released to Kansas authorities this morning.

A fugitive warrant filed in court said Barriss was charged with making a false alarm, which covers calling police or a fire department and knowingly giving false information. It’s a low-level felony in Kansas that carries a maximum of 34 months in prison, though other charges could be filed after Wichita prosecutors review the results of a police investigation.

Police in Calgary this week said warrants have been issued for Barriss. He’s accused of calling authorities Dec. 22 and claiming that he had shot his father and was holding his mother and younger brother hostage. Officers were evacuating apartments when a woman called police and said she believed she was the victim of a bogus “swatting” call.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s