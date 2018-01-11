Swatting suspect released to authorities in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tyler Barriss, the man suspected of making a swatting call last month that led to the fatal police shooting of Andrew Finch, is on his way to Kansas.

Barriss, 25, was held without bail after waiving his right to an extradition hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court. According to jail records, Barriss was released to Kansas authorities this morning.

A fugitive warrant filed in court said Barriss was charged with making a false alarm, which covers calling police or a fire department and knowingly giving false information. It’s a low-level felony in Kansas that carries a maximum of 34 months in prison, though other charges could be filed after Wichita prosecutors review the results of a police investigation.

Police in Calgary this week said warrants have been issued for Barriss. He’s accused of calling authorities Dec. 22 and claiming that he had shot his father and was holding his mother and younger brother hostage. Officers were evacuating apartments when a woman called police and said she believed she was the victim of a bogus “swatting” call.

