Swatting suspect makes first court appearance, charged with involuntary manslaughter

Tyler Barriss (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office photo)
Tyler Barriss (Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office photo).

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A California man accused of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of an unarmed man has been extradited to Kansas.

Records show that 25-year-old Tyler Barriss was booked into the jail in Wichita on Thursday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and other charges.

Barriss made his first court appearance Friday, where he was officially charged with involuntary manslaughter. Barriss was also charged with one count of giving a false alarm and one count of interference with law enforcement.

Prosecutors allege he made a call from Los Angeles on Dec. 28 with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at a home in Wichita. Responding officers fatally shot a man at the home.

Barriss is being held on a $500,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 25 at 9:00 a.m.

