Reward offered for Butler County cemetery vandalism

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A reward is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the vandals who damaged grave stones at a Butler County cemetery.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page a reward of $1,000 is being offered to help find and convict those responsible for causing more than $100,000 damage to tombstones in the Richland Township cemetery on December 28, 2017.

The families of the deceased say the persons responsible have desecrated their loved ones’ resting places and compromised the integrity of their town.

“I just cried. I was heartsick,” said Eileen Purk, whose husband it buried in the cemetery. “I felt very violated. Angry. It takes a special type of coward to attack deceased people.”

Butler County Sheriff’s Department says they are still investigating the vandalism, and the responsible party could be charged with desecration of a cemetery and criminal damages.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigation Division at 316-322-4257, or email their tip to crimetips@bucoks.com.