Rape suspect in Oklahoma may be from Wichita

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSNW) – A man who claims he lived in Wichita before moving to Oklahoma is a person of interest in a rape case in Canadian County, Okla.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday night a 17-year-old girl reports she was raped on December 18, 2017 by a man she didn’t know who offered to give her a ride to work.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the girl, who is from south Oklahoma City, was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital following the assault.

Investigators say the girl told them she was walking to work when she accepted a ride from the man because she was running late. Officials say the man drove to a secluded location on a county road where she said the man assaulted her.

The victim said the man had a knife and threatened to kill her if she attempted to escape. She said the man held her for about three hours before she eventually was able to get away from him.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, about 5′ 6″ tall and weighed about 140-150 pounds. He had brown eyes, black hair shaved on the sides and a Mohawk on the top. She said he had numerous pimples on his face and back and had a large tattoo of an owl on the inside of his left arm that extended from his elbow to his wrist.

The girl told investigators he was driving a late-model silver Subaru or Nissan sedan with a black interior.

Anyone who has any information about the man should contact the Canadian County, Okla. Sheriff’s Office at 405-262-3434. Callers can also call in a tip to Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 316-267-2111.