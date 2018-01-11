Police arrest two teens in 4 drive-by shootings

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested two teens in four drive-by shootings. The shootings occurred Tuesday and Wednesday at four separate locations.

They occurred in the 1500 block of North Piatt, 2400 block of North Minnesota, 800 block of South Mission, and the 2800 block of East 23rd Street North.

Officer Charley Davidson said the suspects were found in the 3100 block of East Funston early Thursday.

Both teens were arrested on charges of aggravated battery, discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of marijuana, and felon in possession of a firearm.

