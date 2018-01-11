Police arrest two teens in 4 drive-by shootings

By Published:
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested two teens in four drive-by shootings. The shootings occurred Tuesday and Wednesday at four separate locations.

They occurred in the 1500 block of North Piatt, 2400 block of North Minnesota, 800 block of South Mission, and the 2800 block of East 23rd Street North.

Officer Charley Davidson said the suspects were found in the 3100 block of East Funston early Thursday.

Both teens were arrested on charges of aggravated battery, discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of marijuana, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s