Police arrest teen after chase in stolen SUV

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a teen after a chase in a stolen SUV. It happened around 3:30 Thursday morning in the 1400 block of South Bluffview.

An officer attempted to stop a stolen Infiniti. The driver accelerated and refused to stop.

“The driver continued to flee north on Hillside and attempted to turn left on Oakland, and the vehicle struck a tree,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

The driver tried to run from police but was tased. The 17-year-old man was booked for felony evade and elude, resist arrest, speeding, possession of stolen property, and an outstanding county warrant.

