One person killed in crash at K-96 and I-235

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a crash at K-96 and I-235 early Thursday morning. Wichita police responded to a report of a vehicle fire at the scene.

When they arrived, they found a car up against a pillar of the overpass. Police believe the driver crashed, and the vehicle started on fire.

“The victim is still in the vehicle. We’re going to be working to get that victim out of the vehicle, it just takes a little time for the investigation and extraction,” said Sgt. Paul Kimble, Wichita Police Department.

Because of that, you may want to slow down if you drive by the scene this morning. Sgt. Kimble says you should remember to do throughout the day with the impending winter weather.

