Landry Shamet and Devonte’ Graham both named to Wooden Award Midseason Top 25

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State’s Landry Shamet and Kansas’ Devonte Graham made the cut Thursday for the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25.

Players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2017 John R. Wooden Award, given annually to college basketball’s top performer.

Shamet – a redshirt sophomore point guard from Kansas City, Mo. – was on preseason watch lists for three other national player of the year honors: the Naismith Trophy, the Oscar Robertson Trophy and the Lute Olson Award.

Shamet averages a team-high 16.1 points for the fifth-ranked Shockers (13-2, 3-0 American). He leads the American Athletic Conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.4) and three-pointers per game (2.6) and ranks fifth nationally in three-point percentage (.527).

The 2017-18 Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, Devonte’ Graham is having a solid season for No. 12/12 Kansas (13-3, 3-1 Big 12). The Raleigh, North Carolina, native is the only player in NCAA Division I to average 18.0 or more points, 7.0 or more assists, 2.0 or more steals and 2.5 or fewer turnovers per game. Additionally, Graham is the only player in the Big 12 to rank in the top five in scoring, free throw percentage, assists, steals, 3-point field goals made and assist-to-turnover ratio. Graham is second in the Big 12 with an 18.1 scoring average, third in free throw percentage (87.8), third in assists (7.5), tied for fourth in steals (2.0), fifth in 3-point field goals made (3.2) and first in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.9.

The Wooden Award National Advisory Board will announce one final leading candidate list—the Late Season Top 20—prior to the selection of 15 players to the National Ballot.

Nearly 1,000 voters will rank order 10 of those 15 players, who have been qualified as meeting the standards set forth by Coach Wooden. Voting will open prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during the early round games.

The Wooden Award All American Team will be announced the week of the “Elite Eight” round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the John R. Wooden Award will be announced in early April during the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show.

2017-18 John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25

Grayson Allen (Duke)

Deandre Ayton (Arizona)

Marvin Bagley III (Duke)

Mohamed Bamba (Texas)

Joel Berry II (North Carolina)

Trevon Bluiett (Xavier)

Mikal Bridges (Villanova)

Miles Bridges (Michigan State)

Jalen Brunson (Villanova)

Jevon Carter (West Virginia)

Bonzie Colson (Notre Dame)

Angel Delgado (Seton Hall)

Marcus Foster (Creighton)

Devonte’ Graham (Kansas)

Tra Holder (Arizona State)

Aaron Holiday (UCLA)

Jock Landale (Saint Mary’s)

Yante Maten (Georgia)

Luke Maye (North Carolina)

Brandon McCoy (UNLV)

Jordan Murphy (Minnesota)

Collin Sexton (Alabama)

Landry Shamet (Wichita State)

Allonzo Trier (Arizona)

Trae Young (Oklahoma)