Kansas legislator proposes measure ending anonymous bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas lawmaker says she will introduce legislation that would end the Legislature’s practice of proposing bills without identifying the sponsors.

The Kansas City Star reports more than 94 percent of bills passed in last year’s session had no named sponsor. Lawmakers keep their names off bills by introducing them through committees.

Rep. Stephanie Clayton, a Republican from Overland Park, says her bill would require that the sponsor’s name be included in minutes of legislative committees and stay with the bill throughout the legislative process.

The newspaper reports leaders of both the House and Senate support allowing anonymous bills.

House Minority Leader Jim Ward, a Wichita Democrat running for governor, says the House Democratic caucus is also planning several bills to improve transparency in the Legislature.

