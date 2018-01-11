Holcomb police chief resigns amid controversy

HOLCOMB, Kan. (KSNW) — Police chief Tony Forsen announced his resignation on Wednesday to the Holcomb city council, effective immediately.

This comes two months after KSN’s report about charges brought against the chief for lying during an investigation last summer.

According to court documents, Forsen knowingly gave false information of “an accident and possible DUI” he was involved in. As part of an agreement, he was ordered to pay $808 and complete 24 hours of community service.

The city council at the time chose not to take action, seemingly laying the story to rest.

“It was shocking,” said Holcomb resident Zach Worf about the resignation. “It was definitely unexpected.”

Unexpected, but well-received by some.

“I think he made the right decision to give somebody with a clean record an opportunity to make sure that all police proceedings are on the up and up and done correctly from this point forward,” said Worf.

KSN spoke with the former chief to ask about his decision to resign, but he declined to comment.

Robin Lujan, the city administrator, also declined to explain his decision.

For now, she and Sergeant Joshua Tipton will share duties of the chief while they search for a replacement.

“We’re going to take our time,” said Lujan. “We anticipate it will take around three or four months probably to get that going, start to finish.”

She also said Tipton, now the highest ranking officer at the department, expressed interest in the position.

KSN also reached out to Holcomb’s mayor for information about the resignation, but he has not yet responded to our request for comment.