WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a matchup of two red-hot teams in the Sunflower State, the Halstead boys’ basketball team took down Hesston 50-42. Elsewhere, at the GWAL vs. AVCTL Challenge, the Hutchinson ladies topped Southeast 44-39. And the Northwest boys’ basketball team won the late game over Andover in overtime 78-70.

