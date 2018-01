The January 1st Shot of the Day comes from Alex Brech-Buhler who caught this bird by his feeder.

The January 2nd Shot of the Day comes from Kevin Rider who made it to Rose Bowl to watch the Oklahoma Sooners.

The January 3rd Shot of the Day comes from Ron Berglund who captured the first full moon of 2018.

The January 4th Shot of the Day comes from Jamey Degner who captured this flock of black birds in Wichita.

The January 5th Shot of the Day comes from Abby Hammeke who took this picture of some cool gravity wave clouds in Wichita.

The January 9th Shot of the Day comes from Tome Demel. His wife Brenda took these great pictures of some eagles.

The January 10th Shot of the Day comes from Kevin Rider of Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.