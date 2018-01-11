Colyer leads Kobach in fundraising in Kansas governor’s race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer raised more money than any candidate in the 2018 elections for governor, including Kris Kobach, who is generally considered the front-runner in the GOP race.

Campaign finance reports show Colyer, a Republican, raised $632,068 in 2017. In campaign finance reports filed Wednesday, Kobach reported raising $354,732. Two other GOP candidates, Wichita businessman Willis Hartman and Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer, reported having more money but both men made substantial personal contributions to their campaigns.

Greg Orman, a Johnson County businessman who is running as an independent, reported raising $452,931, mostly from outside contributions.

Former Rep. Josh Svaty of Ellsworth led fundraising in the Democratic race, with $192,545. Sen. Laura Kelly of Topeka, who entered the race less than three weeks ago, reported raising $155,691.

