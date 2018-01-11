City crews working to treat icy streets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Works Department said they are working to treat icy streets.

Overnight, heavy rain fell. Temperatures quickly dropped and the precipitation turned to freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

Alan King, Director of Public Works and Utilities, said the city didn’t put brine down before because of the rain. He said the city is combating the ice with a salt and sand mixture.

“We will get through it. It will take us about 8 to 12 hours to lay down another course of salt, sand mix,” said King. “Traffic improvements should be noticeable. ”

He added that some streets are in good condition, while others are in poor shape.

Sixty trucks are working the major routes through the city. You can track them here.

The Wichita Police Department’s Emergency Accident Reporting Plan (EARP) is in effect. The plan allows motorists who are involved in a non-injury accident to move their vehicles, exchange information with the other driver involved and report the accident within 24 hours of occurrence. If there is an injury or alcohol use is suspected, call 911 and officers will respond to the accident.

Motorists can get an accident form at local area QuikTrips, police substations or report the accident online at www.wichitapolice.com or at www.wichita.gov.

