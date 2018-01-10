Youngest Sutherland Springs shooting survivor to go home Thursday

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A little boy who’s been in the hospital since a devastating November shooting is going home. Ryland Ward, 5, will be discharged from a San Antonio facility Thursday.

Ward was shot five times in a rampage during a Sunday service at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. His stepmother and two sisters, along with 23 other people, were killed.

While he was in the hospital, the only thing Ward wanted was holiday cards. The family told the TODAY show being able to open the cards lifted his spirits.

Ward is expected to leave University Hospital around 1 p.m., according to a La Vernia News Facebook post. It said he will receive a Fire/EMS escort, and encouraged people in La Vernia to line up along Highway 87 around 1:30-2 p.m. with signs to show him their support.

