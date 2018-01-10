Winter weather-ready from Wichita to Salina

Harvey County, Kan. (KSNW) – They are not out the door as of Wednesday afternoon, but the winter weather crews are all ready to go across the state.

“We use a salt/sand mix and what we do is, at the tail end of the rain event, because the rain will affect the salt sand also,” says Alan King, public works director for Wichita. “It takes more time, so we can put it down while it’s still raining, at the tail end of the event and get as much ahead as possible before the snow.”

King says they are not putting “brine” on the roads, because that salty water mix to keep the roads from freezing could just wash away. If we get rain.

Same to the North in Harvey County and Saline County. The Pubic Works department for KDOT in Salina is on standby, but they will not put trucks out until snow begins to come down or rain begins to freeze.

In Harvey County, they wait.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, so we watch the (weather) forecasting extremely closely,” says Suzanne Loomis, the Public Works Director for Newton. “This is our mixture that we use, we spread on streets, when it’s applicable. When it calls for it. Every event is a little bit different. This is a salt and haydite mix, two salt to one haydite mix. The haydite is very angular, and small. Small rock that gets mixed in. And yeah, it helps with traction.”

KDOT, Highway Patrol and Police all remind you to just slow it down to avoid the ditches.

“You know just because it says 60 mph on I-35 doesn’t mean that you need to be going sixty. You might need to slow it down ten mph, five mph something like that whatever it is for the conditions,” says Trooper George Downs with the Kansas Highway Patrol. “When you are approaching the exit, just make sure you don’t mash the brakes. You want to take that braking slightly. That way you are not going to lose the friction into the road and possibly have a slide off.”