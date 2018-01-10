Wichita man killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 41-year-old Wichita man is dead after an early morning crash on the Kansas Turnpike. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. north of the Derby/Haysville exit.

According to the Kansas Turnpike Authority, a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer attempted to turn through the barrier wall and was struck by 2009 Toyota Camry. It happened in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the Trailblazer, Robert Tanner, died as a result of injuries in the crash. The driver of the Camry was injured and treated at a Wichita hospital. He was released.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority closed northbound lanes for almost five hours as crews worked to remove the cars. Traffic was diverted. All northbound lanes are now reopen.

KTA Alert: Due to a crash NB on I35 the Turnpike south of Wichita, all NB traffic must exit at MP 39, the Haysville/Derby exit. — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) January 10, 2018

KTA Alert: All lanes are now open on I35 the Turnpike MP 40 NB. — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) January 10, 2018

