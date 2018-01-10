Vatterott College to close Wichita campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Vatterott College will close its Wichita campus in June.

According to the college, there are 19 students currently enrolled, and all of these students will graduate by the June closure at the conclusion of the term.

Vatterott currently employs 5 full-time and 4 part-time staff and instructors at the Wichita campus.

After closure, all student records will be transferred to a secure location in St. Louis, Missouri, Vatterott’s headquarters, and can be requested through the College’s administrative headquarters at 314-264-1500.

