Trial begins of woman in slaying of daughter with crucifix

By Published: Updated:
Gavel (KSN News)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – A murder trial has begun for an Oklahoma woman charged with killing her 33-year-old daughter by forcing a crucifix and medallion down her throat because she believed the woman was possessed by the devil.

Fifty-one-year-old Juanita Gomez has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2016 death of Geneva Gomez inside the mother’s Oklahoma City home.

During opening statements Tuesday, prosecutors described the scene as horrific.

Geneva Gomez’s boyfriend, Francisco Merlos, testified that when he found Gomez’s body, her arms were spread out as if she had been crucified.

Juanita Gomez was found competent to stand trial by a psychologist who said she “was grossly feigning memory problems to appear incompetent.”

Testimony resumed Wednesday and the trial is expected to conclude this week.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s