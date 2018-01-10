Topeka man pleads guilty to 5 bank robberies in 4 states

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas man has pleaded guilty five bank robberies in four states.

Federal prosecutors say 21-year-old Dakota Shareef Walker, of Topeka, pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbing U.S. Banks in Topeka, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Evanston, Wyoming; and Malad City, Idaho. He also pleaded guilty to robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Preston, Idaho.

The robberies occurred between Nov. 28, 2016, and Jan. 9, 2017.

In each case, Walker gave tellers a note warning not them not to activate any alarms or to make any sudden moves.

Sentencing will be April 16.