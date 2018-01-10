Park City man charged in Wichita bank robberies

Mack Colvin

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Park City man is charged with one count of bank robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm.

The indictment alleges Mack W. Colvin, Jr., 31, robbed the Fidelity Bank branch at 1306 N. Woodlawn in Wichita on Dec. 13, 2017, and the Wheat State Credit Union at 1400 S. Oliver in Wichita on Dec. 19, 2017. In both cases, he is charged with brandishing a firearm.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each robbery charge, and not less than seven years and a fine up to $250,000 on each firearm charge. The FBI and the Wichita Police Department investigated.

