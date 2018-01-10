Multiple illegal gambling machines seized in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has seized multiple illegal gambling machines.

According to WPD officer Charley Davidson, the WPD executed several search warrants across Wichita regarding illegal gambling machines.

Davidson said this was part of a multi-agency investigation including the Wichita Police Department, Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission and the 19th Judicial District Office of the District Attorney.

The investigation is ongoing.

