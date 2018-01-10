Mike Pelfrey embracing new opportunity at Newman

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There’s still a very tiny chance that Mike Pelfrey isn’t done playing professional baseball. But if his playing days are indeed over, he’s already diving headfirst into a coaching career.

Back home in Wichita finishing up his sports management degree at Wichita State, the former Shockers All-American and Wichita Heights graduate has joined the Newman Jets baseball team as a volunteer assistant. Pelfrey has long thought about being a coach once he stopped pitching, and is grateful for the opportunity to help leave an impact on and off the field at Newman.

