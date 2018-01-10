Kansas City airport gets first nonstop transatlantic flight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City’s airport is getting its first regularly scheduled nonstop transatlantic flight.

Airport officials announced Tuesday that Icelandair will fly a seasonal nonstop flight from Kansas City to Iceland’s capitol, Reykjavik, beginning May 25.

The flights will be three times a week from May to the end of September. The airport says travelers will be able to connect to more than 25 popular destinations in continental Europe from Reyvjavik.

The flights from Kansas City will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, with return flights to Kansas City on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Kansas City Star reports airport officials are pursuing other transatlantic routes, possibly to the United Kingdom or Germany.

Icelandair will use a 183-seat airliner that includes economy and business class sections for the flights.

