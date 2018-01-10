Junction City woman indicted for producing child porn

By Published:
Child Porn (KSN File Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Junction City woman was indicted Wednesday on charges of producing child pornography.

Kayla Michelle Simpson, 22, is charged with one count of using a child to produce child pornography and one count of violating the conditions imposed on a registered sex offender. The crime is alleged to have occurred in July 2016 in Junction City.

The indictment alleges that Simpson, who was registered sex offender, enticed a 16-year-old victim to engage in sexual activity for the purpose of producing child pornography.

If convicted, Simpson faces a penalty of not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison on the production charge, and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the sex offender charge. The FBI investigated.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s