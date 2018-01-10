Ivan II, metal dino sculpture, coming to Wichita museum this spring

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – They may have roamed the earth millions of years ago, but a Wichita museum is adding a brand new dinosaur to its exhibit.

Meet Ivan II. He is a giant T-rex that will be on display outside of the Museum of World Treasures in Old Town this spring.

Ivan is made entirely out of recycled metal.

“Kind of re-purposing,” explained Phil Brinkley, the artist who created Ivan II. “I go to a lot of farm auctions and estate auctions out in the country to find my materials.”

“We have a T-rex. A world-class T-rex specimen,” added Lon Smith, Museum of World Treasures. “It’s in the top 10 specimens of the planet and it’s named Ivan so we’ve named this one Ivan II.”

Ivan II will be housed in the basement of Century II while the base for it is being built outside the Museum of World Treasures. He is expected to be on display beginning in March.

