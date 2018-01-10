Hospitals seeing an influx of flu patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We’re right in the middle of flu season and more and more people are feeling it.

Dr. Howard Chang is the Medical Director for the Emergency Department at Via Christi St. Francis Hospital.

He says they are seeing about twice as many patients who have the flu.

Wednesday afternoon, Katherine Johnson, her husband Darren and their eight-month old daughter Katarina found themselves inside the emergency room.

Johnson says they aren’t the only ones in their family who are feeling under the weather.

“My two other kids, the little one here, and my brother-in-law, my husband, they’re all sick,” said Johnson.

Like so many people across the city, state and even the country, they’ve come down with the flu.

“Normally, I can get over the flu in a day or so, with all the little ones being sick, it is dragging on, so more like three, four days, making sure they get rid of it,” said Johnson.

Johnson and her family spent a couple of hours in the ER and noticed that they weren’t alone.

“They are really busy in here with lots of other people with the flu,” said Johnson.

Dr. Chang says it is mainly one type of the flu that many people are coming in with.

“We’ve been seeing predominantly influenza type A, and we’ve been seeing a lot more cases this year compared to last year,” said Dr. Chang.

He spoke about one of the reasons why he thinks so many people are getting the flu.

“I think it might be a combination of reasons, maybe the flu vaccine didn’t work as well this year as it did last year, from my readings it seems to be 5-to-10 percent effectiveness this year,” said Dr. Chang.

For those who’re are fighting the flu, Johnson has advice to stay healthy.

“Just hand sanitizer, and clean your surfaces, keep the kids bundled up, and watch their contact with sick people,” said Johnson.

Dr. Chang did say that he still recommends that people get the flu vaccine.

The reason being, that it might help decrease the duration of the symptoms…if you do end up getting the flu.