High chairs recalled due to a fall hazard

Skip Hop recalls Convertible High Chairs due to fall hazard. The front legs on the high chair can detach from the seat, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

Skip Hop has received 13 reports of the legs of the high chairs detaching, resulting in two reports of bruises to children.

Babies ”R” Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, Dillards and other children specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Skiphop.com from December 2016 through September 2017 for about $160.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Skip Hop for a free replacement.

Call Skip Hop toll-free at 888-282-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.skiphop.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

