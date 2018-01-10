Garden City PD looking for masked suspects after early morning shooting

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police officers are looking for two people in connection with a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to the department, officers were called to the 600 block of 9th Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

According to the victim, he was walking in the 700 block of Elm Street when two people wearing masks approached him. One of the suspects had a gun and demanded money from the victim.

The victim said he attempted to disarm the suspect and was shot in the arm during the altercation. The victim was unable to provide any further description other that the suspects were both wearing masks.

The Garden City Police Department is requesting the assistance of the community. If you witnessed the crime or have any information related to the incident, you should call the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807.

