Fire crews battling barn fire in Colwich

By Published:
(Media General photo)

COLWICH, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews are responding to a barn fire in Colwich.

According to authorities, the fire is near 61st St. N. and 67th. Fire crews report there is a 500 gallon fuel tank near the scene of the fire and HAZMAT has been dispatched to the barn fire due to the leak of the fuel tank near the barn.

Scanner traffic indicates at least one fire crew ran out of water while fighting the fire.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

