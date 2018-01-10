Turnpike wreck leaves one dead north of Haysville/Derby exit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead and one person is in serious condition after an early morning wreck on the Kansas Turnpike.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. north of the Derby/Haysville exit.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, multiple cars were involved in the crash.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority closed northbound lanes for almost five hours, as crews worked to remove the cars. Traffic was diverted. All northbound lanes are now reopen.

Officials from the KTA are investigating the crash.

KSN will continue to follow the story and bring you updates.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.