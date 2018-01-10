Turnpike wreck leaves one dead north of Haysville/Derby exit

By and Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead and one person is in serious condition after an early morning wreck on the Kansas Turnpike.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. north of the Derby/Haysville exit.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, multiple cars were involved in the crash.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority closed northbound lanes for almost five hours, as crews worked to remove the cars. Traffic was diverted. All northbound lanes are now reopen.

Officials from the KTA are investigating the crash.

KSN will continue to follow the story and bring you updates.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s