Dog escapes house fire in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews battled a house fire near 10th and Wabash early Wednesday morning.

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the attic. The fire was quickly extinguished.

No one was home at the time, but firefighters tell KSN a dog that was trapped escaped the fire unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

