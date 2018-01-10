Crews responding to house fire in west Wichita

Firefighters battled a house fire in west Wichita Wednesday where one person suffered from smoke inhalation. (Photo courtesy KSN News)
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in west Wichita. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews are responding to a house fire in west Wichita.

The house is in the 400 block of N. Pamela Ave.

According to authorities, the house is heavily involved with fire. One person has suffered smoke inhalation and is being treated.

The street has been blocked off by police.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

