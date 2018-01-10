Crews contain fire at cotton gin in Harper County

HARPER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters from several different agencies are fighting a fire at a cotton gin in southern Kansas.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Harper County, just south of Anthony.

Officials say this is not the first fire they’ve responded to at the Southern Kansas Cotton Growers Cooperative in the past couple months.

Anthony Fire Captain Branson Fawcett said the fire was contained around 6 p.m., when they stopped it from spreading to other areas.

But, crews continue to put water on the hot spots.

“This pile has been here since last year so we’ve been out here a couple times for some smaller fires and it just must have been burning up underneath there and you don’t see it until it’s too late,” said Fawcett.

He says crews will be on scene all night to monitor the area to make sure nothing flares up.

Fawcett says there were employees on scene when the fire started but none of them were hurt.