WPD asking public’s help in catching robber

KSN-TV Published: Updated:
(Media General photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking the public’s help in solving a robbery. The incident occurred about  8:45 p.m. on January 2 at the Dollar General store in the 4500 block of E. Pawnee.

Officials say the robber struck a 43-year-old woman who was a customer in the store, then took her purse and cell phone.

Police did not release any additional details of the crime.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the Wichita Police Department at 268-4407, or Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 316-267-1211.  All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and could result if a reward of up to $2,500.

Dollar General robbery suspect. (Courtesy Wichita Police Dept.)

