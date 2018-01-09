Woman sentenced for 24 counts of forgery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman convicted of 24 counts of forgery and one count of possession of methamphetamine was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

Stacey Hill was sentenced on six separate cases. The forgeries stemmed from stolen checks passed at retail establishments in Sedgwick County, including Cabela’s, Hobby Lobby, Dillons, JCPenney and Sally Beauty Supply in 2016 and 2017. Several area banks were listed as victims in the case.

The methamphetamine charge was from an arrest at the Executive Inn on West Kellogg where Hill was staying in September 2016. At the time, Hill was found to be in possession of two fake IDs with her photo, 27 driver’s license numbers belonging to other people, and 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.

