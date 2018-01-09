Woman sentenced for 24 counts of forgery

By Published:
Stacy Hill (Courtesy: Sedgwick County)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman convicted of 24 counts of forgery and one count of possession of methamphetamine was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

Stacey Hill was sentenced on six separate cases. The forgeries stemmed from stolen checks passed at retail establishments in Sedgwick County, including Cabela’s, Hobby Lobby, Dillons, JCPenney and Sally Beauty Supply in 2016 and 2017. Several area banks were listed as victims in the case.

The methamphetamine charge was from an arrest at the Executive Inn on West Kellogg where Hill was staying in September 2016. At the time, Hill was found to be in possession of two fake IDs with her photo, 27 driver’s license numbers belonging to other people, and 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s